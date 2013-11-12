Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2013
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Julianne Moore struck a pose at the CFDA and Vogue 2013 Fashion Fund Finalists celebration in a red embellished Tom Ford dress with black trim and strappy black sandals.
November 12, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE At Glamour's 23rd Annual Women of the Year Awards, Lily Collins worked a flesh tone Julien Macdonald gown with a sheer front and gold embelishments. A berry red lip and nude pumps finished the look.
November 12, 2013
3. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of her new movie Oldboy, Olsen chose a white silk dress with a thigh-high slit and metallic jacket by Altuzzara. She finished the look with black pumps, a sleek side part and glossy pink lips.
November 12, 2013
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence hit the after party for the The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere in a black Louis Vuitton embellished dress. Soft, natural makeup complemented the star's newly cropped locks.
November 12, 2013
5. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel stopped by the GQ Men of the Year dinner in a white top with sheer sleeves and draped black skirt with a thigh-high slit by Giambattista Valli. She accessorized with bright green pumps, also by the designer.
