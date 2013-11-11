Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the second annual Baby2Baby Gala, Jessica Alba strayed away from neutral colors and instead, selected a fluorescent fuchsia strapless Reem Acra ball gown, grounding the brilliant shade with blue drop earrings, a turquoise ring and a navy Rodo clutch.
-
November 11, 2013
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Also at the gala, Richie took to the midriff-baring trend with a bold Alberta Ferretti ensemble that comprised a flower-adorned crop top and a multicolored stripe maxi skirt, accessorizing with a smattering of rings and a black clutch.
-
November 11, 2013
3. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit up the premiere of Her at the 8th Rome Film Festival in a white strapless Balenciaga mini with a sheer cape-like overlay. For shoes, she stayed in the same palette, stepping out in white leather strappy B Brian Atwood sandals.
-
November 11, 2013
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At the 7th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, Saldana stepped out in head-to-toe metallic, posing in a shimmery embroidered Monique Lhuillier top and skirt set, gold Christian Louboutin heels, Jamie Wolf earrings, and a rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs cuff.
-
November 11, 2013
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Foundation Gala held at The Waldorf Astoria in New York, Lively was the picture of perfection in an off-the-shoulder floral Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with a long layered crystal Oscar de la Renta necklace and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
