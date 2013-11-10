Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 10, 2013
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the Guggenheim International Gala in New York City, all eyes were on Natalie Portman who was wearing a black draped Christian Dior dress with a bejeweled asymmetric hem. She kept the rest of her look streamlined with Dior jewelry and black Dior accessories.
November 10, 2013
2. Elizabeth HurleyWHAT SHE WORE Hurley showed us she’s still got it, flaunting her figure in a Tadashi Shoji sheath dress with a blue lace overlay, pairing it with a snakeskin clutch and nude platform pumps.
November 10, 2013
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At "An Evening Honoring Karl Lagerfeld," Chastain toasted to the designer in a black-and-white tweed Chanel Couture with floral appliques, styling it with black accessories.
Natalie Portman
