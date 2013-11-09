Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 9, 2013
1. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE At The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen 20th Anniversary Gala, Taylor Schilling proves that a LBD never goes out of a style, choosing a black silk sheath Zuhair Murad dress with black netted beadwork across the back and neckline, and accessorizing with a black Edie Parker clutch and black strappy Narciso Rodriguez heels.
-
November 9, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo looked fall-ready, bundling up in a fur vest layered over a knitted top and a belted forest-green leather knee-length skirt. A metallic faceted clutch and caramel-colored Louboutins completed her look.
-
November 9, 2013
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the New York screening of Thor: The Dark World, Portman opted out of a cocktail dress and instead went for Christian Dior separates, which included an embroidered silk strapless top and black tapered pants, styling her look with Harry Winston jewelry, a Charlotte Olympia clutch and black Dior pumps.
November 9, 2013
Taylor Schilling
