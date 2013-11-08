Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 8, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow unveiled the Prada Christmas 2013 display in Paris in an impeccably chic Prada flared dress with black beading. She opted for no jewelry, natural hair and a Prada black clutch.
-
November 8, 2013
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez stopped by Flaunt Magazine’s En Garde! issue launch party in a skin baring Cushnie Et Ochs black dress with Jimmy Choo heels. A tousled side braid and dark lip finished the look.
-
November 8, 2013
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE At Flaunt Magazine’s En Garde! issue launch party, Lily Collins worked a red and black silk Givenchy dress and Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
November 8, 2013
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel attended the second evening of the Guggenheim International Gala in a black, off-white and lavender Christian Dior dress with yellow embroidery and pink and yellow pumps.
-
November 8, 2013
5. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE Alicia Keys hosted Keep A Child Alive’s 10th Annual Black Ball in a firey red Cushnie Et Ochs dress with a keyhole at the bust. Retro hair and fresh, natural makeup finished the look.
