Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 7, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift went big at the CMA Awards in a deep red embellished Elie Saab dress an a matching red lip.
November 7, 2013
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Carrie Underwood brought the glam to the CMA Awards in a Ralf & Russo Couture sheer gown with gold embellishments. Jimmy Choo accessories completed the look.
November 7, 2013
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Natalie Portman hit The Late Show with David Letterman in a dark blue Christian Dior dress with a white asymmetrical hemline. She accessorized with Dior slingback pumps and Harry Winston jewelry.
November 7, 2013
4. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE Va-va-voom! Gisele Bundchen was a knockout at WSJ Magazine’s Innovator of the Year Awards in a blue beaded Atelier Versace dress and Atelier Versace pumps.
November 7, 2013
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE At the Guggenheim International Gala, Elizabeth Olsen looked effortlessly artsy in a Christian Dior layered dress with petal details. Dior accessories and soft, bohemian waves finished her look.
