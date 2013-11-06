Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2013
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE At last night's Museum of Modern Art 2013 Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tilda Swinton, Jessica Biel did white right in a strapless Chanel dress, Chanel clutch and metallic Louboutin pumps. She accessorized the graceful look with bold green eye makeup and a sleek center part.
-
November 6, 2013
2. Tilda SwintonWHAT SHE WORE The Museum of Modern Art 2013 Film Benefit paid tribute to Tilda Swinton yesterday, and the style icon chose a boucle jacket and sleek white pants—both by Chanel—for the occasion.
-
November 6, 2013
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson stopped by the People’s Choice Awards 2014 Nominations press conference in a splashy Milly crop top and pencil skirt and white strappy sandals. Beachy waves and soft makeup finished the look.
-
November 6, 2013
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung arrived at the Museum of Modern Art 2013 Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tilda Swinton in a white tweed Chanel dress and grey pointy-toe pumps. A poppy red lip finished the look.
-
November 6, 2013
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at London's Claridge's Hotel, Victoria Beckham chose a peekaboo black gown and minimalistic accessories.
November 6, 20131 of 5
Jessica Biel
