November 5, 2013
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At AOL On's city.ballet series premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker toughened up a pale-pink ruched Giles dress with a studded Saint Laurent jacket, a statement necklace, a two-toned Freedom of Animals purse, patterned tights and forest-green Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps.
November 5, 2013
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner looked statuesque in a white sleeveless Max Mara column, accessorizing her look with gold round earrings and a gold-and-black clutch.
November 5, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo sashayed in a black fringe Willow dress, pairing it with patterned clutch, gold strappy Aquazzura heels and vintage jewelry.
November 5, 2013
4. Kat DenningsWHAT SHE WORE At the Thor: The Dark World premiere, Dennings posed in a burgundy-and-nude lace-embroidered sleeveless Naeem Khan sheath, accessorizing with a gold Edie Parker clutch and nude pumps.
November 5, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr took her denim mini from summer to fall by teaming it with a white top, a black overcoat worn as a cape, tights and black accessories.
