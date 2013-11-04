Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 4, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Zoe Saldana dropped jaws in a custom Gucci gown that boasted iridescent green, mesh and body-contouring panels, styling it with a black clutch and gold jewelry.
November 4, 2013
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson wowed in a stunning Gucci gown with a plunging, cut-out top and a pale pink floor-sweeping skirt. A nude minaudiere served as her only accessory.
November 4, 2013
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Also at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Beckinsale shimmered in a sky-blue all-over embellished strapless Gucci gown with a decorative waist, adding more sparkle with a silver Jimmy Choo clutch and dazzling Neil Lane diamonds.
November 4, 2013
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams look luminous in a bronze strapless Gucci dress that she paired with black criss-cross Gucci peep-toes.
November 4, 2013
5. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE At the Topshop Celebrates the Holidays event, Madekwe embraced one of fall’s biggest print-plaid-in matching Topshop separates, accessorizing with a yellow Alexander McQueen clutch and white Jimmy Choo pumps.
