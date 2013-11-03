Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 3, 2013
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate hubby Gavin Rossdale’s birthday, mom-to-be Gwen Stefani dressed for the occasion with a black-and-white graphic top, dark skinnies, a sleek two-toned coat, a perforated optic-white purse and edgy zippered open-toe booties.
November 3, 2013
2. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE At the Colcci show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Bundchen stole the spotlight in a belted LBD with grommet detailing and black booties.
November 3, 2013
3. Fearne CottonWHAT SHE WORE Cotton aced a street style look in a cozy sweater top, light boyfriend jeans and a double-breasted camel coat. She accessorized with round sunnies, a cream handbag and buckled boots.
