Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 2, 2013
1. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At a luncheon, Allison Williams took the minimalist route, donning Calvin Klein Collection ensemble: an orange overcoat, clean white separates, a python bag and white heels.
November 2, 2013
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Out and about in Paris, Lively taught us a lesson in mixed prints, pairing a black-and-white Etoile Isabel Marant sweater with houndstooth-print pants, and accessorizing with pearl-studded Chanel shades, a gray quilted Chanel purse and black patent Christian Louboutin flats.
November 2, 2013
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the signing of her book, new author Chung dressed up a dark-gray chunky cable-knit sweater with a sequined gold-and-black midi skirt, both by Marc Jacobs, and black pumps.
