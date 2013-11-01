Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2013
1. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE At the UNICEF Halloween Ball, Gemma Arterton opted out of a costume and instead went for a lingerie-inspired lace-trimmed floral print Louis Vuitton dress, pairing it with the brand’s accessories and dramatic eye makeup.
-
November 1, 2013
2. Maria MenounosWHAT SHE WORE Menounos stepped out in a winter-white Marchesa gown with organza flowers embellished at the shoulders. Light purple chalcedony teardrop earrings served as the finishing touch.
-
November 1, 2013
3. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE Smulders attended the Oceana Partners Award Gala in a black-and-white off-shoulder Christian Dior dress, completing her look with black Dior accessories.
November 1, 20131 of 3
Gemma Arterton
WHAT SHE WORE At the UNICEF Halloween Ball, Gemma Arterton opted out of a costume and instead went for a lingerie-inspired lace-trimmed floral print Louis Vuitton dress, pairing it with the brand’s accessories and dramatic eye makeup.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM