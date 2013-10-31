Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2013
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of Diana, Naomi Watts looked royally good in an indigo cut-out Michael Kors gown with optic white embroidery, glamming it up with a scarlet-red Roger Vivier clutch and Harry Winston diamonds.
October 31, 2013
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung nailed the monochromatic look in a white strapless plunging top and tapered pants, matching her outfit a studded white Rebecca Minkoff clutch, black strappy heels, a gold bracelet and Marti Zoe midi rings.
October 31, 2013
3. Princess Charlene of MonacoWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Princess Grace Awards Gala, Princess Charlene of Monaco was statuesque in a dramatic high-neck Ralph Lauren floor-grazing gown. Save for a diamond bracelet, all other accessories were kept to a minimum.
October 31, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba struck a pose at the Kenzo Kalifornia launch event in the brand's black-and-white botanical-inspired printed mini dress, styling it with black tights, black accessories and Lia Sophia rings.
October 31, 2013
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley offset her sweet printed dress with gray suede fringe booties, a gray Longchamp carryall and cool shades.
