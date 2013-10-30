Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 30, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE As the newest face of L’Oreal Paris, Blake Lively chose French brand Balmain for the announcement, wearing an off-the-shoulder pale boucle houndstooth flared dress with a chain-lined silver belt. Her shoe of choice: nude pumps.
-
October 30, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At Chanel's Little Black Jacket event in Brazil, Kruger fittingly chose a red-belted strapless Chanel Couture dress with floral appliques, simply styling it with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
October 30, 2013
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Mom-to-be Wilde went for a ladylike look, accessorizing a pretty floral-print peplum Cushnie et Ochs dress with a skinny cuff, a gray clutch and two-toned dark green Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
October 30, 2013
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE With the exception of black pumps, EF Collection earrings and Rona Pfeiffer ring, Saldana pared down on all other accessories, letting her blue plunging asymmetric Chloe dress do all the work.
-
October 30, 2013
5. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Rocha did menswear right, topping off her speckled blouse and dark skinnies with a shimmery metallic tuxedo blazer and black pumps.
October 30, 20131 of 5
Blake Lively
