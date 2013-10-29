Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 29, 2013
1. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Ender's Game, Hailee Steinfeld went the playful route in head-to-toe Saint Laurent: A one-shoulder sequined red lip print, black ankle-grazing pants and black pumps. Her accessory of choice-a gold plated W. Britt block bracelet with onyx stones.
-
October 29, 2013
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth epitomized elegance in a black drape Christopher Kane number that was embellished at the neckline and at the waist. She accessorized with Ana Khouri jewelry and black Casadei pumps.
-
October 29, 2013
3. Abigail BreslinWHAT SHE WORE Breslin glammed up for the Los Angeles premiere of Ender's Game, selecting a black sheer yoke Halston Heritage gown with embellished sleeves. She added a pop of color with green drop earrings.
-
October 29, 2013
4. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis struck bold in a zig-zag patterned blue-and-black fitted dress, styling it with Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry and black ankle-strap peep-toes.
-
October 29, 2013
5. Elle FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning dared to stand out in a revealing Rodarte dress that featured a metallic-trimmed dark green top with an exaggerated keyhole opening and a black sheer maxi skirt. She accessorized with Rona Pfeiffer rings.
