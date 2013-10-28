Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 28, 2013
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At the A Quest for Beauty: The Art of Van Cleef & Arpels event, Camilla Belle debuted a new set of bangs in an aqua silk faille floral-embroidered fit-and-flared Oscar de la Renta frock, gold peep-toes and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
-
October 28, 2013
2. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman premiered Thor: The Dark Kingdom in Berlin in a white strapless Christian Dior Couture ball gown with a black waistband, complementing the dress with a black Dior clutch and Dior Fine jewelry.
-
October 28, 2013
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson showed off her new pixie cut in a jacquard long-sleeve Balmain LBD, adding drama with knee-high Christian Louboutin lace-up boots and some statement rings.
-
October 28, 2013
4. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE Pare struck a pose in L'Wren Scott: a black silk blouse and a metallic bordeaux pencil skirt. Drop earrings and strappy heels were the finishing touches.
