October 27, 2013
1. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE At the Third Annual Pencils of Promise Awards, Sophia Bush shined on the red carpet in a long-sleeve Escada gown that was hand-embroidered with gray beading to create a metallic mesh effect. She piled on the luminosity with a graphite belt and a gold Chanel clutch.
October 27, 2013
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth modeled her latest collection from Topshop: A white leather sweatshirt, an asymmetric foil wrapped skirt and white leather booties.
October 27, 2013
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Autism Speaks' Third Annual Blue Jean Ball, Kruger styled her pale-pink pearl-studded Emilia Wickstead tuxedo mini dress with a blue Autism Speaks pin, red satin pumps and a Perspex Charlotte Olympia boxed clutch.
October 27, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the "One Night Only New York" Giorgio Armani event, Palermo accessorized her black-and-white top and black ankle-grazing skirt with a black blazer, an oversized black belt, layered necklaces, a statement bracelet, a fringed black clutch and strappy green heels.
