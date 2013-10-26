Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 26, 2013
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of Thor, Natalie Portman delivered a picture-perfect look in fit-and-flared nude Christian Dior Couture dress with a black overlay embroidered with sequined floral appliques, styling it with a watch and gold strappy Charlotte Olympia heels.
October 26, 2013
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham wore her eponymous line from the spring 2014 collection to an event, which featured a black sheer-and-paneled short-sleeve blouse tucked into a belted flouncy skirt, styling her look with aviators and peep-toe booties.
October 26, 2013
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle stole the spotlight in a neon green Ralph Lauren cocktail dress, elevating it even further with a blue iridescent Rebecca Minkoff clutch, bangles and metallic pumps.
October 26, 2013
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the launch party of Isabel Marant pour H&M, Kurylenko celebrated the occasion in an etched metallic mini dress from the collection. She accessorized with a silver bangle and metallic pumps.
Natalie Portman
