Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 25, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Styled to the T, Jessica Alba worked an ivory long-sleeve box pleat Wes Gordon mini dress. Accessory-wise, she wore silver Joan Hornig deco earrings and silver-capped nude Jerome C. Rousseau pumps, and carried a studded black Tod's clutch.
-
October 25, 2013
2. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton attended a gala dinner in an belted off-the-shoulder ink blue silk tulle Jenny Packham gown.
-
October 25, 2013
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto feted the Isabel Marant pour H&M launch clad head-to-toe in pieces from the collection: An embellished print jacket over a white top, a black-and-white tiered skirt and dark gray fringe boots. Silver jewelry served as her accessories.
-
October 25, 2013
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the "One Night Only New York" Giorgio Armani event, Munn showed off a lot of leg in a black halter micro dress, pairing it with a two-toned cape, Dana Rebecca Designs circle studs and black accessories.
October 25, 20131 of 4
Jessica Alba
