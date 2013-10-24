Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Always impeccably dressed, Diane Kruger stepped out in a graphic black-and-white asymmetric Cushnie et Ochs dress, styling it with pretty pastels: a blush pink clutch and mint green pumps.
-
October 24, 2013
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Whitney Gala, Williams went head-to-toe in the label, donning a tiered bow-accented Louis Vuitton LBD and styling it with a black clutch and peep-toes.
-
October 24, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum sweetened up her look with a floral-embroidered black silk-organza and tulle Oscar de la Renta dress, pairing it with geometric Jennifer Fisher drop earrings, an emerald satin Christian Louboutin clutch and black pumps.
-
October 24, 2013
4. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Also at the 2013 Whitney Gala, Schilling hit the red carpet in a contrasting floral Louis Vuitton tea-length dress, accenting it with a glittery minaudiere and gray peep-toes.
-
October 24, 2013
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter looked red-hot in a fierce Thakoon dress with a strappy silk top and patent leather skirt. She styled it with equally fierce Jimmy Choos.
Diane Kruger
