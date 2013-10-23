Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 23, 2013
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE At the world premiere of Thor: The Dark World, Natalie Portman dressed up a black cashmere top with a full silver jacquard skirt, both by Christian Dior. She accessorized with a black watch, diamond studs and black Charlotte Olympia pumps.
-
October 23, 2013
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood accepted the Artist Achievement Award at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 38th Annual Honors Gala in a tone-on-tone beaded tulle periwinkle Randi Rahm cocktail dress with an embellished beige clutch and nude pumps.
-
October 23, 2013
3. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Cyrus grabbed attention in an all-over sequined emerald Marc Jacobs halter gown.
-
October 23, 2013
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles bared legs for days in black short shorts that she paired with an orange-and-white silk checkered Etro blouse and strappy heels.
-
October 23, 2013
5. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the Fashion Group's International 30th Annual Night of Stars awards gala, Munn walked the red carpet in a plunging embellished Missoni gown with a graphic pattern at the hem. A neutral minaudiere Harry Winston jewelry served as the finishing touches.
October 23, 20131 of 5
Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE At the world premiere of Thor: The Dark World, Natalie Portman dressed up a black cashmere top with a full silver jacquard skirt, both by Christian Dior. She accessorized with a black watch, diamond studs and black Charlotte Olympia pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM