Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2013
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE At the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Bullock rocked a Dsquared2 LBD with a sweetheart lace bodice, accessorizing it with Martin Katz jewelry and black strappy heels.
October 22, 2013
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele showed off glimpses of skin in a flirty multicolor-threaded cut-out Calvin Klein frock, teaming it with a neutral Kotur clutch and white leather B Brian Atwood strappy sandals.
October 22, 2013
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o nailed a flawless red carpet look, opting for a sunny yellow J. Mendel gown with a keyhole detailing. Angular earrings and a silver Judith Leiber finished her look.
October 22, 2013
4. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe was white-hot in a pinstripe Thakoon dress with a waist detailing, adding hints of glint with David Yurman jewelry, a gold clutch and gold ankle-strap Saint Laurent heels.
October 22, 2013
5. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Last month, Harris sat in the front row at the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2014 show and singled out the label’s ivory-and-black fringe cocktail dress for a red carpet event, accenting it with with black accessories.
