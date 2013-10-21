Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 21, 2013
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the 12 Years a Slave premiere, Lupita Nyong’o stole the spotlight in a black cut-out Christopher Kane dress, accessorizing with Kwiat jewelry, a metallic clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 21, 2013
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale radiated sexiness a red-hot Donna Karan draped dress with Joan Hornig ring earrings, Pluma bracelets, a black Jimmy Choo clutch and black-and-gold Casadei heels.
October 21, 2013
3. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Environmental Awards, Panettiere worked her curves in a Georges Hobeika dress with a sculpted black lace top and an orange skirt. She paired her look with a black-and-gold clutch and patent black pumps.
October 21, 2013
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway looked sweet in a sleeveless J. Mendel shift with a floral lace panel, teaming it with a black Edie Parker clutch and black pumps.
October 21, 2013
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon hit the store opening of The Pirch in an Antonio Berardi dress with black lace top and a jacquard printed skirt, styling it with black Manolo Blahnik pumps.
