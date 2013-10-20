Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 20, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At The Late Show with David Letterman, Selena Gomez arrived in a casual-chic getup: A white tee tucked into olive buckled Rachel Zoe Collection leather pants. She completed her look with oversized shades, gold Melinda Maria hoops, a black studded carryall and black kicks.
October 20, 2013
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of Dallas Buyers Club, Garner hit the red carpet in a navy crepe cut-out Vionnet drape gown with Neil Lane jewelry and Burak Uyan heels.
October 20, 2013
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala, Belle stunned in a plunging peach Salvatore Ferragamo tiered gown, styling it with statement earrings, a diamond bracelet and rings, and a gold clutch.
October 20, 2013
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Also at the gala, Richie struck a pose in a sheer floral embellished Dolce & Gabbana gown with silver strappy heels.
