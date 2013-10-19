Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2013
1. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Snapped in Paris, France, Dianna Agron offset her pretty paisley-print dress with a blue ombre-embellished plaid Louis Vuitton overcoat. The finishing touch? Two-tone stacked pumps.
-
October 19, 2013
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala, Moore sparkled a navy Salvatore Ferragamo gown with a criss-cross halter neckline, piling on more sparkle with a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a black clutch.
-
October 19, 2013
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams made an appearance at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala, looking sensational in a an embellished navy Elie Saab Couture cocktail dress with a sheer bodice and a full skirt. Her accessories included Marina B jewelry and blue Ferragamo pumps.
-
October 19, 2013
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Also at the gala, Stefani sashayed in a shimmery all-over fringe Salvatore Ferragamo gown with a bejeweled halter neckline, styling it with a blackened Jennifer Fisher screw cuff and chain ring, and a metallic clutch.
