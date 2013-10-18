Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2013
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton revved up her volleyball style at a SportsAid Athlete Workshop, pairing her J Brand skinnies with a striped Ralph Lauren top, a navy Smythe blazer and Stuart Weitzman wedges.
-
October 18, 2013
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE At the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala, Theron looked utterly statuesque in a gold-embroidered black Alexander McQueen gown with a black Ferragamo clutch.
-
October 18, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Ever the promoter of crop tops, Gomez bared her midriff in Versus Versace J.W. Anderson separates: a black long-sleeve top with gold buttons and a black knee-length skirt with two slits. She styled her look with Melinda Maria pyramid drop earrings, a gold Yellowsmith stud ring and black-and-gold Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
-
October 18, 2013
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Also at the gala, Pinto stunned in an all-over embellished peach Ferragamo gown.
October 18, 20131 of 4
Kate Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton revved up her volleyball style at a SportsAid Athlete Workshop, pairing her J Brand skinnies with a striped Ralph Lauren top, a navy Smythe blazer and Stuart Weitzman wedges.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM