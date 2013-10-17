Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 17, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Stuart Weitzman and Gilt digital pop-up shop launch, Olivia Palermo stepped up her style game, pairing her olive suede Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots with a long-sleeve lace blouse, short shorts, a gold cuff and a short-sleeve tuxedo topper.
October 17, 2013
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn went bright and bold in a kiwi-colored Michael Kors dress with gold studs, amping it up with faux python Michael Kors sandals and Harry Winston diamond jewelry.
October 17, 2013
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Golden Heart Awards celebration, Hudson struck a pose in black Michael Kors gown with suntan lace inserts and a sexy thigh-high split. Her shoe of choice? Ankle-strap heels.
October 17, 2013
4. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron premiered The Family in a long-sleeve black wool Valentino dress with a wide scoop neckline, a full skirt and contrasting cap sleeves, styling it with Rona Pfeiffer pave diamond circle studs and black embellished Louis Vuitton pumps.
October 17, 2013
5. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE To show her support for Michael Kors, Swank went head-to-toe in the label, wearing an azalea embroidered lace dress, silver python clutch and matching heels.
