October 16, 2013
1. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE On her way to a breakfast meeting, Stacy Keibler stepped out in a black blouse, periwinkle blue short shorts and black accessories.
October 16, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala, Williams was a vision in a black Christian Dior column while gripping a black Dior clutch and adding some sparkle with Dior fine jewelry.
October 16, 2013
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE At the Inside Llewyn Davis premiere, Mulligan lit up in a strapless sunny yellow silk and wool crepe Christian Dior dress, pairing it with dark Dior pumps.
October 16, 2013
4. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough appeared on Extra in a zippered print Bibhu Mohapatra dress with an asymmetric layered skirt and black side panels. She topped off her look with black ankle-strap heels.
October 16, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr showed off her figure in a body-hugging graphic print Herve Leger by Max Azria dress, completing her look with cobalt blue pumps.
October 16, 20131 of 5
