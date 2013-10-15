Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 15, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Moments before departing from LAX, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was snapped nailing the “off-duty model” look, topping off her white top-and-skinnies combo with a printed bomber, a Jennifer Fisher reverse choker, a black carry-all and high-heel booties.
-
October 15, 2013
2. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of Labor Day, mom-to-be Winslet was radiant in bespoke scarlet red crepe Jenny Packham gown with Swarovski crystal detailing. Diamond De Beers earrings and bracelet, and a black satin Christian Louboutin clutch served as the finishing touches.
-
October 15, 2013
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong'o hit the Los Angeles premiere of 12 Years a Slave in a blush pink long-sleeve cockatoo-print Miu Miu pleated number, complementing it with a burgundy Judith Leiber clutch and gold-capped red Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
October 15, 2013
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth exuded elegance in a sweet pale-pink satin criss-cross Christian Dior dress, styling it with diamond Dior jewelry, a gold clutch and black bow-topped pumps.
-
October 15, 2013
5. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE Szohr stood out at the Thompson Beverly Hills in a pair of statement pants, keeping the rest of her look subdued with gold hoops, a black button-down moto jacket and cut-out heels.
October 15, 20131 of 5
