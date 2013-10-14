Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 14, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the pumpkin patch in Beverly Hills, Jessica Alba took her girls pumpkin shopping in a fall-ready ensemble: A wolf-print Charles Henry sweatshirt, black distressed Current/Elliott skinnies, dark shades, a gold-chain cross-body purse and black boots.
October 14, 2013
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the New York Film Festival closing night gala presentation of Her, Rooney Mara looked fierce in a black-and-white midriff-baring Proenza Schouler number with a fitted leather bodice and pleated skirt. Gold Jennifer Meyer rings and black satin Brian Atwood platforms completed her look.
October 14, 2013
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria was radiant in a sleeveless Kelly green dress with black waist-cinching illusion side detailing, pairing it with gold bracelets and ankle-strap peep-toe booties.
October 14, 2013
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift accepted the Songwriter/Artist of the Year award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International in a sparkling silver cord embroidered Houghton sheath, matching the metallic hue with silver jewelry and strappy Christian Louboutin heels.
October 14, 2013
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde took the wide-leg trend in stride at the Her screening in a Michael Kors ensemble: A white button-down blouse and sand-colored palazzo pants. She accented her look with a gold Yael Sonia jewelry and chevron beaded Emm Kuo clutch.
