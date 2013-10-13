Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Snapped walking her dog, Olivia Palermo looked impossibly chic in a menswear-inspired getup, pairing her black sweater with striped ankle-grazing pants and black patent Oxfords.
-
October 13, 2013
2. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE At The Lunchbox Fund Fall Fete, Tyler sported a black long-sleeve Proenza Schouler top, a fit-and-flared midi-length striped Givenchy skirt, a black Givenchy wristlet and black Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
October 13, 2013
3. Danai GuriraWHAT SHE WORE Walking Dead star Gurira struck a balance between elegance and sexy in a red-hot lace dress, styling it with some statement danglers, a stacked armor ring, black clutch and black strappy heels.
October 13, 20131 of 3
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Snapped walking her dog, Olivia Palermo looked impossibly chic in a menswear-inspired getup, pairing her black sweater with striped ankle-grazing pants and black patent Oxfords.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM