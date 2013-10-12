Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 12, 2013
1. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE For her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Liu made the black-and-white color combo look new again with a striped Band of Outsiders structured LBD, drop earrings, a studded clutch and black Saint Laurent heels.
October 12, 2013
2. Frieda PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto posed in a white peplum blouse and shiny green skirt after lighting the Empire State Building to commemorate Friday's International Day of the Girl Child.
October 12, 2013
3. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere added a pop of color to her black-and-white ruffled peplum Givenchy jacket and black skinnies with cherry-red Saint Laurent booties.
October 12, 2013
4. Bellamy YoungWHAT SHE WORE Young looked radiant in a black-and-white patterned David Meister Signature cocktail dress with an A-line skirt and pockets. She accessorized with long earrings, a black satin clutch and burgundy pumps.
