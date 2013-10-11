Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 11, 2013
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 BFI London Film Festival premiere for her film Gravity, Bullock smoldered in a black and nude lace top and skirt by Stella McCartney. Charlotte Olympia peep-toe pumps and a bold berry lip finished the look.
October 11, 2013
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE At the BFI gala dinner, Miller went for a sweet and simple look, opting for a white Carven dress with barely-there straps, and dressing it up with diamond De Beers jewelry and black Louis Vuitton pumps.
October 11, 2013
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell looked fierce in a strapless tunic and pants by Jenni Kayne with a subtle sheen. She paired her separates with a silver cuff, metallic clutch and nude Kurt Geiger pumps.
October 11, 2013
4. Laura CarmichaelWHAT SHE WORE Downton Abbey star Carmichael made a statement in head-to-toe Christopher Kane at the Scottish Fashion Awards. She wore a burgundy lace abstract long-sleeve dress, dark leopard-print clutch and black booties.
