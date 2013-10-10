Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2013
1. Danai GuriraWHAT SHE WORE At the Walking Dead season 4 premiere, Danai Gurira amped up her look in a body-skimming paisley-print jacquard Herve Leger by Max Azria dress, with a black Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, Katerina Maxine jewelry and Rupert Sanderson heels.
-
October 10, 2013
2. Anna FarisWHAT SHE WORE Faris worked the red carpet in a black-accented frosty-blue Giulietta midi-length dress with cut-outs toward the hem, styling it with a black Edie Parker clutch and black pumps.
-
October 10, 2013
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE As the new face of Alterna Haircare, Holmes celebrated the occasion in a simple-yet-chic navy Holmes & Yang dress with a sweetheart neckline, pairing it with black tights and booties.
Danai Gurira
