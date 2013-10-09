Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2013
1. Princess CharleneWHAT SHE WORE At a Ralph Lauren-hosted black-tie event, Princess Charlene of Monaco dined with the designer in a jaw-dropping custom-made strapless purple Ralph Lauren gown, styling her look with a matching purple clutch and statement drop earrings.
-
October 9, 2013
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE "It" girl Chung looked her stylish self, topping off her flared plaid dress with a black wool coat and strappy cut-out pumps.
-
October 9, 2013
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene donned a Pierre Balmain LBD with an asymmetric racer neckline, pairing it with a black Kilian clutch, Genevieve Jones jewelry and studded Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
October 9, 2013
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts was the very definition of picturesque in floral sleeveless Erderm dress. A gold cuff and clutch, and black patent pumps served as her accessories.
October 9, 20131 of 4
Princess Charlene
WHAT SHE WORE At a Ralph Lauren-hosted black-tie event, Princess Charlene of Monaco dined with the designer in a jaw-dropping custom-made strapless purple Ralph Lauren gown, styling her look with a matching purple clutch and statement drop earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM