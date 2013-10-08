Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 8, 2013
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Carrie, Julianne Moore stepped on the red carpet in a striking all-white draped Givenchy gown. A beaded Givenchy clutch and a huge diamond Harry Winston rock were the finishing touches.
October 8, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams looked flawless in a black-and-cream vintage Geoffrey Beene halter-neck gown, styling it with Fred Leighton jewelry and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 8, 2013
3. Chloe Grace MoretzWHAT SHE WORE As the star of Carrie, Moretz looked the part at the Los Angeles premiere, striking a pose in a forest-green dandelion-printed Valentino gown with black lace detailing.
October 8, 2013
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the Ender's Game photocall in London, Steinfeld worked the midriff-baring trend in black-and-white striped Thakoon Addition separates, covering up everywhere else with black tights and patent black boots.
October 8, 2013
5. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Dockery accepted an award for Best Global Actress at the Huading Image Awards in a floral collared L’Wren Scott gown with black V panels, pairing her dress with David Webb jewelry and a metallic Monica Rich Kosann clutch.
