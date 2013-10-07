Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 7, 2013
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE At Variety's Fifth Annual Power of Women event, Charlize Theron rocked a minimalist Stella McCartney LWD with a neck-tie detailing. She styled her dress with black-and-white print Stella McCartney clutch and cap-toe Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Human Rights National Campaign Dinner, Lopez swept the red carpet in a deep red velvet Zuhair Murad Couture gown with hand-beaded embroidered sheer silk panels, accessorizing her look with Neil Lane jewelry.
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson stole the spotlight in a white long-sleeve Yigal Azrouel dress with peplum detailing, pairing it with a gold brooch, a Samsung Galaxy Gear watch, and a black-and-gold clutch and Saint Laurent pumps.
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba worked her curves in a strapless graphite-and-black houndstooth-print Christian Dior dress. A black Dior clutch, silver and diamond Joan Hornig icicle earrings, an EF Collection diamond ring, a gold curved Jennifer Meyer necklace and silver Jimmy Choo strappy heels completed her look.
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington was spotted in a gold-and-black jacquard polka dot Vince Camuto number, accenting the warm metallic hue with gold Joan Hornig earrings, Dana Rebecca Designs cuff bracelet, a neutral Nancy Gonzalez clutch and studded multicolored Christian Louboutin pumps.
