Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 6, 2013
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE At the USC Shoah Foundation Institute Gala, Sandra Bullock looked stunning in a strapless black-and-white lace dress that showed off her curves. She accessorized with a bangle and black peep-toe pumps.
October 6, 2013
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the Ender's Game photocall in Madrid, Steinfeld went for edgy-prep, layering a sequined graphic Markus Lupfer sweater over a white button-down and teaming it with a tbagslosangeles patterned skater skirt and black suede wedge Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots.
October 6, 2013
3. no titleWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett grabbed attention in a nude-and-black lace Raquel Allegra dress, keeping everything else to a minimum, save for a pair of black Roger Vivier pumps.
October 6, 2013
4. Sarah Michelle GellarWHAT SHE WORE For her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Gellar wore a white sleeveless dress with a rose gold peplum. She matched the metallic hue with rose gold Stuart Weitzman pumps.
Sandra Bullock
