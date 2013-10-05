Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2013
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At Variety's Fifth Annual Power of Women event, Banks dropped jaws in red-hot Dolce & Gabbana separates that exposed just a sliver of midriff. She accessorized with a pair of small drop earrings and nude pumps.
-
October 5, 2013
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett was honored by the Film Society of Lincoln Center at a gala tribute. She wore a custom-made nude lace Armani Prive dress with nude pumps for the event.
-
October 5, 2013
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington promoted Scandal in a floral-print Prabal Gurung halter-neck dress with sheer billowy sleeves, styling it with House of Lavande Vintage YSL green-and-gold earrings, black Freedom of Animals clutch and black pumps.
-
October 5, 2013
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr headed to the Louis Vuitton spring 2014 show in a belted print mini dress that she paired with thigh-high black boots and a dark suede duffel.
-
October 5, 2013
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock polished up a graphic tee with a blazer, black skinnies and black suede Casadei cut-out sandals.
October 5, 20131 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE At Variety's Fifth Annual Power of Women event, Banks dropped jaws in red-hot Dolce & Gabbana separates that exposed just a sliver of midriff. She accessorized with a pair of small drop earrings and nude pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM