Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 4, 2013
1. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Julianne Moore was honored with a star and wore a lemon-yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress with an embellished neckline and cuffs for the occasion. She accessorized with white ankle-strap Givenchy heels.
-
October 4, 2013
2. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz graced the red carpet in a navy Temperley London gown with a gold lace, complementing the metallic hue with a matching clutch.
-
October 4, 2013
3. Chloe Grace MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz supported Julianne Moore at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a powder-pink lace Dolce & Gabbana mini, pairing it with red Jimmy Choo heels.
-
October 4, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington promoted season 3 of Scandal in a red sleeveless Max Mara cocktail dress that she styled with a long gold pendant necklace, House of Lavande Vintage Givenchy earrings, black-and-white Freedom of Animals clutch and multicolored snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps.
