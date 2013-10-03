Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 3, 2013
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the Paley Center for Media, Kerry Washington channeled Olivia Pope in a white off-the-shoulder J. Mendel dress with asymmetrical sheer lines, pairing it with a Hunting Season clutch, Movado watch and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 3, 2013
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung dressed for in-between weather in a sweater-skirt combo, pairing a chunky striped knit with a floral mini, and styling it with an oversized silver clutch, gold bracelet and taupe Rebecca Minkoff cut-out booties.
October 3, 2013
3. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the Ender's Game photocall in Paris, Steinfeld dressed for the occasion, topping celestial-print Clover Canyon pants with a white Osman top. Black peep-toe Brian Atwood platform heels completed her look.
October 3, 2013
4. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At the Miu Miu spring/summer 2014 show, Dockery revved up her look in the label’s sleeveless leather LBD with an embellished neckline and black patent pumps.
October 3, 2013
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Also at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2014 show was Agron who was clad head-to-toe in the brand, shrugging a collar-embellished black coat over a navy dress. She styled her look with a bright aqua clutch and strappy heels.
October 3, 20131 of 5
