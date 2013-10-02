Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 2, 2013
1. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Gravity premiere, Emma Watson hit all the right notes in a white off-the-shoulder J. Mendel dress with a subtle tiered silver-accented hem. She complemented her look with two-tone metallic cut-out pumps and a shimmery white clutch.
October 2, 2013
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes struck bold in a fuchsia Azzedine Alaia skater dress that she paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
October 2, 2013
3. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE At the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2014 show, Fanning was snapped decked head-to-toe in the label, wearing a dress with a sheer lace overlay, styling it with a black clutch and strappy sandals.
October 2, 2013
4. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock rocked a white draped Giambattista Valli dress. She completed her look with Martin Katz jewelry and black-and-white ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos.
October 2, 2013
5. CiaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Valentino spring/summer 2014 show, Ciara sat in the front row in a black-and-white Valentino gown that featured a beaded lattice pattern, lace bodice and leather.
