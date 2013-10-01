Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 1, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At the LA Philharmonic’s Walt Disney Concert Hall 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, Emmy Rossum walked the red carpet in a floor-grazing sequined and beaded azure-green Jenny Packham column, accessorizing her look with emerald teardrop earrings and bangles.
October 1, 2013
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry sat in the front row of the Chanel spring/summer 2014 show in head-to-toe Chanel: a dual-printed black-and-white knit dress, chain link belt, a choker-necklace, purse and nude-black cap-toe pumps.
October 1, 2013
3. Rita OraWHAT SHE WORE Also sitting in the front row at Chanel, Ora went for a dramatic look, opting a tweed Chanel dress with multicolored feather appliques. For accessories, she clutched a silver quilted clutch and stepped into cap-toe pumps, both by the label.
October 1, 2013
4. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims added a jolt of color to her black-and-gray printed fit-and-flared dress with a pair of bright red pumps.
October 1, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr was at the Chanel spring/summer 2014 show in a fall-ready ensemble, topping leather micro shorts and blouse with a red-and-green jacket. She styled her look with a quilted Chanel bag, shades and statement boots.
