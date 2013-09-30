Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2013
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards, Eva Longoria slinked onto the red carpet in a long-sleeve onyx burn-out velvet Romona Keveza mermaid gown with an open back.
-
September 30, 2013
2. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka made a statement in Emporio Armani, dressing up a black boxy top with statement iridescent printed pants that she styled with black strappy heels and a red Swarovski purse.
-
September 30, 2013
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson accepted an award at the 2013 ALMA Awards in a black strapless silk Houghton gown with a tapered hem and pockets. Her only accessory? Pretty Irene Neuwirth drop earrings.
-
September 30, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba graced the red carpet at the 2013 ALMA Awards in a Juan Carlos Obando ensemble: A white blouse tucked into a sequined floor-grazing skirt. A black-and-silver Edie Parker clutch and ELAHN jewels served as her accessories.
-
September 30, 2013
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto lit up in a sunny yellow wrap dress at the Global Citizen Festival, accenting the black band with black patent Mary Janes. The finishing touch? A Roger Vivier cuff.
September 30, 20131 of 5
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards, Eva Longoria slinked onto the red carpet in a long-sleeve onyx burn-out velvet Romona Keveza mermaid gown with an open back.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM