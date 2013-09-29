Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 29, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At the Nina Ricci spring/summer 2014 in Paris, Olivia Palermo sat front row in the designer’s designs: A powder pink radzimir and organza belted bustier with a jersey crepe skirt and an ivory wool jacket. She offset her feminine ensemble with dark Stuart Weitzman pumps.
September 29, 2013
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller attended the Clinton Global Initiative in a black off-the-shoulder gold lattice-embroidered Alexander McQueen dress that she paired with black suede Ash booties.
September 29, 2013
3. Lizzy CaplanWHAT SHE WORE Caplan hit the Masters of Sex series premiere in a white-and-black Andrew Gn dress with a green leaf-embroidered cape, accessorizing her look with an emerald ring, a black clutch and two-toned sandals.
September 29, 2013
4. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadWHAT SHE WORE Winstead pulled off an Andrew Gn ensemble: A green cape-like top with an embellished neckline and a khaki-green flower appliqued pencil skirt. She completed her look with a neutral Kotur clutch and metallic Jimmy Choo pumps.
