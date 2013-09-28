Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2013
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Clinton Global Initiative 2013, Kate Hudson looked the part in a business-chic getup. Decked head-to-toe in Ann Taylor, she wore a faux leather trim jacket, color-block skirt and suede quilted pumps.
-
September 28, 2013
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes coordinated her polka-dot shirt dress (from her collection with New York & Company) with a rose adorned gold-chain necklace and burgundy looked Bionda Castana heels.
-
September 28, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Model Huntington-Whiteley attended the Balmain after-party in pale-blue separates, complete with a statement belt and sheer white polka-dot metallic cap-toe booties.
September 28, 20131 of 3
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE At the Clinton Global Initiative 2013, Kate Hudson looked the part in a business-chic getup. Decked head-to-toe in Ann Taylor, she wore a faux leather trim jacket, color-block skirt and suede quilted pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM