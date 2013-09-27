Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 27, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of A.C.O.D. Jessica Alba accessorized her black chintzed wool Narciso Rodriguez separates with a gold metallic Max Mara clutch, white-and-gold jewelry, and white hexagon-topped pumps.
September 27, 2013
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended a dinner to celebrate the film Movie in shades of gray-she wore a gray-and-white floral-paisley fit-and-flared dress, complete with a dark clutch, gunmetal earrings and light gray pumps.
September 27, 2013
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani ran errands in a tuxedo-striped floral ankle-grazing pants that she paired with a black bomber jacket and navy pumps, all by her label L.A.M.B.
