September 26, 2013
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE At the hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre, Sandra Bullock charmed in a sleeveless duo-printed Antonio Berardi dress, accenting the purple hues with matching Jimmy Choo perforated pumps. She also wore Martin Katz studs.
September 26, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo looked rad in plaid, pairing her fall-ready long-sleeve shift with an oversized forest-green clutch and taupe suede Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots.
September 26, 2013
3. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek sat front row at the Balenciaga spring/summer 2014 show in Paris in belted graffiti-like black-and-white graphic print dress, styling it contrasting shades, drop earrings, satin black bag and open-toed booties.
September 26, 2013
4. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE Model Kloss hit up the Azzedine Alaia after-party dressed to the nines in a polka-dot sleeveless black dress, a printed black clutch and cut-out booties by the designer.
