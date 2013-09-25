Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2013
1. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of Romeo & Juliet, Hailee Steinfeld epitomized elegance, wearing a white silk crepe off-the-shoulder Prabal Gurung dress with hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals, silk grosgrain and organza ribbons and graphic mako stripes. She paired it with a rustic Cathy Waterman ring and ankle-strap Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
September 25, 2013
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift also hit up the Romeo & Juliet premiere in a champagne-colored floral-print Reem Acra with Neil Lane jewelry and Christian Louboutin kitten heels.
-
September 25, 2013
3. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton feted the launch of the new Serpentine Sackler Gallery in a cobalt-blue bead-embroidered Matthew Williamson dress with a Swarovski studded neckline and two-toned hand-dyed ostrich feathers at the hem. A gray clutch and matching cobalt-blue pumps completed her look.
-
September 25, 2013
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Trophy Wife star Akerman elevated a sleeveless black top with a playful printed pencil skirt, a House of Lavande vintage bracelet and dramatic black-and-white heels.
-
September 25, 2013
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria was clad in all black at the El Sueno De Esperanza Gala. She wore a curve-hugging sleeveless Pamella Roland LBD with sheer inserts at the side.
September 25, 2013
Hailee Steinfeld
