Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 24, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Metropolitan Opera House, Diane Kruger was breathtaking in a red-white-and-black satin Prabal Gurung creation with a full skirt and a high-low hem. A bracelet, onyx earrings and white Casadei pumps served as accessories.
September 24, 2013
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto stuck to a strict color palette: gold and black. She dressed up her gold geo-embellished LBD with Roger Vivier accessories.
September 24, 2013
3. Heather GrahamWHAT SHE WORE Graham turned heads at the Metropolitan Opera House in a strapless emerald beaded tulle Naeem Khan gown with a sweetheart neckline and organza petal hem.
September 24, 2013
4. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE The statuesque model Rocha arrived at the Metropolitan Opera House in a navy Greta Constantine with folded detailing and cut-outs at the shoulders.
